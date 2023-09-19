Archaeologists find a 1200-year-old luxury estate in the desert of Israel

In the desert of Israel, archaeologists have discovered an ancient luxury mansion dating back 1200 years. This discovery sheds light on the life of wealthy residents of the Negev region in the VIII-IX centuries.

It is reported by the Associated Press.

This estate was discovered in the Bedouin city of Rahat and was probably built during the early Islamic period. The house itself has a courtyard and four wings with several rooms. One of its parts is decorated with a marble corridor with a stone floor and decorated walls. Archaeologists also discovered fragments of exquisite glassware.

Read also: Ancient sword dating back to 1500 years found at the bottom of a lake in Sweden

Video of the day

Under the courtyard, the scientists noticed underground stone vaults. They assume that these vaults were used to store things at low temperatures to protect them from the heat of the desert.

The ancient cellars were quite strong and well-designed, allowing people to move freely underground. One of the openings in these rooms led to a cistern where cool drinking water was stored for the inhabitants. Experts suggest that the owners of this estate probably lived in prosperity.

As a reminder, archaeologists during excavations in Bulgaria found a Roman "refrigerator" with food remains that is 1800 years old.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!