Archaeologists discover previously unknown language in Turkey (photo)

Archaeologists have found inscriptions in an unknown Indo-European language in Turkey. This happened during excavations in the Bogazkere area in Corum, where Hattusa, the capital of the Hittites, is located.

According to Arkeonews, scientists from the University of Würzburg have discovered evidence of a previously unknown Indo-European language during excavations of the capital of the ancient Hittite kingdom.

It is noted that this people lived in Anatolia about 3,500 years ago. They had a written language: clay tablets with state treaties and decrees, prayers, myths, and spells for rituals. In total, about 30,000 manuscripts were written mainly in Hittite, the oldest of the Indo-European language family.

During the excavations, scientists discovered that part of the ritual text written in Hittite contained words from a previously unknown language. Linguists believe that this is the language of the country of Kalashma, which is located in the northwestern part of the central Hittite region (modern cities of Bolu or Geredi).

According to scientists, the Hittites had a strong interest in recording rituals in foreign languages, such as Palaic and Luwian. Scientists believe that the new language is closely related to Luwian of the Late Bronze Age, but further research will show to what extent.

The Hittite kingdom was one of the largest military powers of its time, fighting with the great pharaohs of Egypt, including Ramses the Great. Around 1180 B.C., the powerful empire suddenly disintegrated into independent Neo-Hittite city-states, which gradually disappeared.

