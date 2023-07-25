A team of scientists from the Archaeological Office of Latin America and the University of Tor Vergata in Rome confirmed that the bones belong to seven adults (four men and three women) and one boy. According to expert research, several of the bone samples may be between 50,000 and 68,000 years old, while the oldest date back about 100,000 years.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Scientists suggest that the cave was closed more than 60 thousand years ago due to a collapse, probably caused by an earthquake. This led to the preservation of Neanderthal remains for tens of thousands of years, making them a valuable archaeological find. Mario Rolfo, a professor of archaeology at the University of Tor Vergata, noted that this natural site will help researchers gain a lot of valuable information about the past.

Along with the bones, the excavation site also revealed tracks of large deer, wild horses, and hyenas. Experts say that most Neanderthals were victims of hyenas that hunted them. These predators first killed their prey and then dragged it to a cave, which they used as their lair. Scientists suggest that hyenas specialized in hunting sick and elderly Neanderthals.

Additionally, the researchers do not rule out that before the cave was inhabited by hyenas, it could have served as a home for Neanderthals themselves.

