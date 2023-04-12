An alternative to green borscht: how to cook a fragrant soup with nettle and spinach

Cooking is always more interesting in the spring, especially if you can add juicy and healthy greens to the dishes. Especially since it is already full in the garden, I am in the markets and in the shops.

We offer you a recipe for a delicious and healthy green soup made from nettles and spinach. If you add lemongrass to it, it will also have a spicy taste.

According to the "Cookery" publication, the following products must be purchased to prepare the soup:

Potatoes - 1-2 pcs.

Onion - 1 pc.

Carrot - 1 pc.

Celery - 1 pc.

Garlic - 1-2 cloves.

Nettle - 2 bunches

Spinach - a bunch

Salt - a pinch

Black pepper - a pinch.

Eggs - 3 pcs.

Lemon berries - a handful.

How to cook:

Vegetables should be washed and peeled.

Put a three-liter pot on the stove, pour in 2.5 liters of water, and start boiling. While the water is heating, chop the carrots and celery and throw them into the pot. Then add potatoes cut into squares and finely chopped onions. Add salt and cook covered.

Nettle and spinach should be washed and chopped. When the vegetable broth is almost finished, we send the greens to the pan

At the end of cooking, add squeezed garlic, lemongrass, and ground black pepper.

Boil for 5-7 minutes and turn off. Let the soup infuse under the lid. In the meantime, hard-boil the eggs, peel them, cut them in half, and place them on the plates into which you will pour the soup. Bon appetit!

