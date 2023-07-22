Relevant for summer: fitness trainer Borzhemska shares recipes for cold soups

In summer, your appetite decreases, but you don't need to skip meals to stay healthy and slim. Instead, you should focus on healthy dishes.

Fitness trainer Maryna Borzhemska has shared recipes for cold soups that will be relevant for the summer. She posted this on her Instagram.

"The hot summer is in full swing, so I want to focus on cold dishes. I offer recipes for delicious soups that will be relevant at this time!" said Maryna Borzhemska.

Cold soup recipes

Okroshka with kefir

Ingredients you will need:

kefir (1 liter)

boiled chicken fillet (250 g)

boiled eggs (2 pcs.)

radish (200 g),

cucumbers (3 pcs.),

boiled potatoes (3 pcs.),

green onions (1 bunch),

parsley,

dill,

spices.

Preparation:

Cut the boiled potatoes into cubes.

Chop the eggs, cucumbers and chicken fillet.

Grate the radish and finely chop the herbs.

Pour all the ingredients into a bowl and add salt and spices.

Pour kefir over everything and mix.

Refrigerate the finished okroshka for an hour.

Cold soup with feta and sorrel

Ingredients:

kefir (500 g),

sorrel (150 g)

feta (150 g),

cucumbers (150 g),

radish (5 pcs.)

boiled egg (1 pc.),

lemon juice,

olive oil,

spices.

Preparation:

Whisk the kefir and sorrel in a blender.

Add the feta, olive oil, lemon juice, spices and blend again.

Peel the cucumbers and radishes, cut them into cubes and add to the soup.

Chop the eggs and add them to the rest of the ingredients.

Put the soup in the refrigerator for an hour.

Garnish with herbs and radish slices before serving.

Gazpacho

Ingredients:

tomatoes (8 pcs.)

bell pepper (3 pcs.)

onion (1 pc.)

cucumbers (2 pcs.),

garlic (5 cloves),

olive oil,

balsamic vinegar,

spices.

Preparation:

Put the tomatoes in a saucepan and cover with boiling water for a few minutes. Then place them in cold water and peel off the skin.

Peel the cucumbers, peppers, garlic and onions. Put the vegetables in a blender and grind until a puree is formed.

Add olive oil, spices and balsamic vinegar.

Chill the soup in the fridge for several hours.

