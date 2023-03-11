95th Academy Awards 2023: full list of nominees
The most significant event in the world of cinema will take place in the US on March 12-13. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles.
The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards have already been announced. Among the leaders is Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once. This film is nominated for 11 awards.
The second place was taken by Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front, which can receive 9 statuettes each, according to The New York Times.
Best Picture:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women to woman
Best Director:
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tar
- Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress:
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor:
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Supporting Actress:
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chow, The Whale
- Carrie Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor:
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, The Road
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film:
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best Animated Short Film:
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the HorseThe Flying Sailor
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Feature:
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Subject:
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Live Action Short Film:
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Visual Effects:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song:
- "Applause"
- "Hold My Hand"
- "Lift Me Up"
- "Naatu Naatu"
- "This Is a Life"
Where and when you can watch the Academy Awards 2023
The ceremony will be broadcast in more than 200 countries. Ukrainians will be able to watch the event online on the night of March 12-13 on the Suspilne.Kultura TV channel or YouTube channel.
