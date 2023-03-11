95th Academy Awards 2023: full list of nominees

The most significant event in the world of cinema will take place in the US on March 12-13. The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles.

The nominees for the 95th Academy Awards have already been announced. Among the leaders is Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's science fiction film Everything Everywhere All at Once. This film is nominated for 11 awards.

The second place was taken by Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front, which can receive 9 statuettes each, according to The New York Times.

Best Picture:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chow, The Whale

Carrie Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, The Road

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Feature:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Visual Effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song:

"Applause"

"Hold My Hand"

"Lift Me Up"

"Naatu Naatu"

"This Is a Life"

Where and when you can watch the Academy Awards 2023

The ceremony will be broadcast in more than 200 countries. Ukrainians will be able to watch the event online on the night of March 12-13 on the Suspilne.Kultura TV channel or YouTube channel.

