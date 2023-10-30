9 unpretentious dog breeds that hardly need to be walked at all

A dog can be a real helper and friend. Thanks to their appearance in your life can reduce the feeling of loneliness, but at the same time will increase responsibility and care.

There are several breeds that are not fastidious in care, they almost do not need to walk. This was told by pet experts and veterinarians forBestLife.

1- Bulldog

If there's one breed of dog that has a reputation for being lazy, it's probably the bulldog. English bulldogs are larger, while French bulldogs are smaller and more compact.

"While this breed of dog needs moderate exercise to maintain a healthy weight, they are content with a couple short walks during the day and are often eager to come home to get more rest," explained Courtney Jackson, veterinarian and founder of The Pets Digest.

Especially in the summer, bulldogs will prefer an air-conditioned room over a walk during hot weather.

2. dachshund

Shannon Bunn, pet expert and CEO of Waggy Pups, revealed that the dachshund is one of the low-maintenance dogs.

"These dogs tend to be low to medium energy, which means they don't need as much exercise as other breeds," she explained. "Their short legs and small build can't handle too much, so short daily walks and moderate playtime may be enough, and of course lots of cuddles and rest."

Both short-haired and long-haired Dachshunds need minimal grooming, weekly brushing and monthly bathing, which can be done through a groomer or at home. They are also very patient and fun to train, making them great dogs for beginners.

3. Chihuahua

Chihuahuas, because of their size, can usually get plenty of exercise in a very small space.

This also means they have shorter legs than other breeds and therefore require shorter walks.

"In fact, many Chihuahuas are often carried in doggy bags because they are small enough to walk to most places their parents travel," Jackson explained.

Their tiny stature doesn't mean they don't have a lot of energy, but they will often be happy to run around the house and play with their owners. These dogs can even be "potty trained to use a washcloth or small outdoor area."

4. Maltese Bologna

If you're looking for an unpretentious breed that's also very affectionate, the Maltese Bolognese is perfect.

Jacqueline Kennedy, founder and CEO of PetDT, previously revealed that these dogs are "wonderful lap companions" and "don't need as much exercise as the larger breeds."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Maltese are full of energy, but they only need occasional exercise to keep them healthy and happy. Daily walks with their owner or bouncing in a fenced yard or even indoors is usually enough to keep them fit."

But note that Maltese have long coats, which the AKC recommends brushing daily along with regular baths and "coat conditioning."

5. Welsh Corgi Pembroke

While looking for a low-maintenance dog, don't overlook the Pembroke Welsh Corgi, which was known to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite breed.

"While corgis are more commonly associated with royal faces, they are also great dogs for seniors and retirees," Michelle Henry, CEO and founder of Outdoor Dog Fun, told Outdoor Dog Fun.

They are medium-sized, but don't require an exorbitant level of activity and are compact enough to be easy to handle.

6. Pekingese

This toy breed is perhaps best known for its "lion's mane," that is, the long hair around its face and neck. Although it requires daily grooming, the Pekingese is a relatively calm dog.

7. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

According to the The American Kennel Club, Cavalier King Charles spaniels "can be optimistic athletes or shameless couch potatoes, depending on the owner's lifestyle."

The veterinarian says this breed is great for seniors "because they are affable and adaptable, loving to cuddle with their owners. Their compact size and good genetics mean they are easy to handle and train, even if the dog owner is a novice."

They're great for apartments or homes without a yard, and they don't need a lot of walking.

8. Italian Spinon

This Italian breed is relatively new, but it's a great choice if you want a medium-sized dog that's also fairly easy to care for.

They are "an athletic breed, but don't be fooled," notes Brorsen. "Often referred to as 'low-octane,' these dogs are just as happy on vacations with their families. Like all dogs, they need exercise, but a long walk isn't necessary every day."

Brorsen says Spinoni is content to play fetch. They are highly intelligent, "so you have to focus them on productive activities, otherwise they will find trouble," he adds.

9. English Mastiff

Believe it or not, some of the biggest dog breeds can also need the slightest bit of grooming. Jackson says an English Mastiff, which weighs more than 200 pounds, requires minimal exercise.

