88-year-old Spaniard wins £1.2 million in lottery, as predicted by fortune teller, but dies before spending the money

A resident of Spain won the lottery after a fortune teller predicted it. However, he didn't have time to spend his winnings, and didn't even have time to receive one of the payouts.

According toLa Nueva España, Jesus Martinez died at the age of 88, a few months after he won £1.07 million in the Christmas Lottery (€1.2 million). The publication writes that Jesus Martinez was a regular lottery player. He was a miner and also worked as a package and suitcase loader at the train station.

At the moment when the Spaniard's victory in the lottery was announced, Jesus Martinez claimed that a fortune teller had predicted that he would become a millionaire one day and it eventually came true.

However, Martinez tragically died just four months after his massive win, never having managed to spend a single part of his million-dollar fortune. The lottery managers paid him the money in installments, so Jesus Martinez managed to receive only three parts of the winnings. He deposited the first two installments to his bank account, but it is unclear what he did with the third tranche.

One of his friends, who shall remain anonymous, said: "Unfortunately, he only had four months to get the big prize."

It is not known what will happen to the rest of his winnings, which have not even been fully paid out yet.

