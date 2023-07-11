5 places in the house where you shouldn't put houseplants

Flowering plants are valued for their decorative appearance, as well as for the aroma that fills the house. To ensure that they last a long time and enjoy beautiful flowering, it is important to know where to place them.

Indeed, some places should be avoided due to drafts or low light. Others even have allergenic potential, in which case it is advisable to keep them outside the bedroom. Nevertheless, look through 5 places in the house where these plants should not be kept.

As Sante Plus writes, before bringing a new flowering plant into your home, it is important to know its needs, especially light and warmth, as well as to find out if it can cause allergies or be toxic.

Where to keep flowering plants at home?

Houseplants do not grow everywhere in the house. Moreover, some of them may not bloom if placed in poorly lit places. Others can cause allergies or be toxic to children or pets. However, here are 5 places in the house where you should not keep them.

1. Near the window. Some flower plants are not hardy, i.e. they cannot withstand cold and frost. A drop in temperature can actually cause them to go into heat shock and turn their leaves yellow.

Some plants can even dry up or freeze if their leaves touch a cold window, especially in winter. That's why it's best to keep cold houseplants away from the window, especially in winter when temperatures drop.

2. On a cabinet or high shelf. Placing houseplants up high, such as on a high shelf or on a cabinet, may not be suitable for all flowers, especially those that need lighting to grow and bloom. In this case, it is better to keep the plants in a place exposed to sunlight.

3. Near a doorway. Your flowering plants may not bloom if you keep them near a doorway. They could really suffer from drafts, in addition to a lack of light.

4. In the bedroom. While some plants are effective in improving sleep due to their cleansing properties, others are best avoided in the bedroom.

Indeed, it is advisable to avoid plants with very fragrant flowers because their strong odor can disrupt sleep. Some flowering plants can even cause allergies. This also applies to the amaryllis, which is toxic to children, or even the chrysanthemum, which not only causes allergies but also causes irritation. Contact with this flower can lead to allergic contact dermatitis.

You can replace these flowers with green plants that have a feature to purify the ambient air from toxins such as benzene or formaldehyde. This is especially true for ivy, sansevieria or dragon tree.

5. Within reach of pets or children. Some flowering plants are poisonous to pets and should not be kept in areas accessible to your cat or dog. This applies to azaleas, cyclamen, amaryllis, chrysanthemums and hyacinths.

Ingestion of a poisonous flower can cause your pet to vomit, have diarrhea, excessive salivation, tremors or convulsions. If you notice these symptoms in your cat or dog, do not try to induce vomiting and contact your veterinarian immediately.

If you still want to have flowering plants at home, you can opt for flowers that are harmless to your pet, such as calendula, petunias, or even some varieties of orchids.

