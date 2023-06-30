Recently, Russian fighters from the Storm Z unit, consisting of former prisoners, recorded an appeal in which they complained about the conditions in which they are fighting against Ukrainians. "It feels like we are being nullified," they said.

The former prisoners said that they were not given ammunition, food, and that their "two hundredths" and "three hundredths" were not taken away. They also do not pay them anything. They said they would refuse to fight.

Meanwhile, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that it had defeated the positions of the 34th Assault Brigade, which were complaining about their existence. Our fighters showed a video showing the strikes on the enemy's concentration.

"Russian soldiers of the Storm unit of the 34th Assault Brigade complained about their living conditions. So we improved them a little. The video shows the occupants' apartments on fire. We keep working," the soldiers of the 36th Brigade commented on the video.

Earlier, Sergeant Valeriy Markus from the 47th Brigade reported how Ukrainian defenders used a drone to track down Russian militants hiding in a dugout and neutralised them with an accurate drop.

