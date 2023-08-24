10 things not to keep in the bathroom

The bathroom is often full of different items, and some of them are completely unnecessary. Not only do they accumulate unnecessarily, but they also risk being damaged over time.

For example, you can't keep a razor or beard trimmer there. The Sante Plus publication offered to find out what everyday items should be kept away from the bathroom.

Razors

It is a common mistake to keep razors in the bathroom. In fact, it's very practical to keep them close at hand, as the shaving ritual is usually performed in front of a mirror or in the shower. But what you don't know is that the conditions in this room are hardly suitable for keeping this item safe: humidity can lead to faster blunting of the blades, as well as metal oxidation and rust. In other words, the razor runs the risk of becoming unusable before its time and collecting harmful bacteria.

Feminine hygiene products

It's much easier and more convenient to keep tampons and other hygiene products in a secluded corner of the bathroom, but it's not the best place to store them.

In fact, most manufacturers recommend storing them in a cool and dry place, as bacteria and mould can develop over time in a humid environment. If the storage time is short, it won't hurt.

Electronic devices

It's no secret that water and electronics are incompatible. It is therefore recommended that you keep your hairdryer, curling iron or straighteners out of the bathroom. In addition to the potential danger you put yourself in, the constant wet environment can easily damage your devices, with metal components eventually rusting or corroding. This is especially true if the item is exposed to high levels of humidity.

Books

It is not uncommon to find magazines or even a few novels in the bathroom. Many people are already used to reading a book while bathing or flipping through a newspaper, but this is a big mistake. Since paper is known to absorb moisture, books are more likely to become mouldy when immersed in such a humid environment. Therefore, it is better to store them, for example, on a shelf next to the bathroom to avoid problems.

Jewellery

Jewellery is also not tolerant of humid environments, especially if it is made of sterling silver, a material that can tarnish quickly in a damp environment. Instead of keeping your jewellery box on the bathroom counter or on a shelf near the water, it would be better to keep it in the bedroom on the dressing table.

Nail polish

With proper care, nail polishes can last for many years. Unfortunately, if the bottles are constantly exposed to humidity and temperature fluctuations, you will noticeably shorten their lifespan. It's best to store them in a cool, dark place, such as a bedroom drawer or closet.

Perfumes

For many people, keeping perfume in the bathroom is a common thing. But don't be surprised if the quality of your fragrances deteriorates over time. Due to the excessive humidity in this room, perfumes lose their intensity more easily and the smell can change.

Cosmetic products

Hot and humid bathroom air is also harmful to the longevity of cosmetic products. Many cosmetics lose their properties quickly in such conditions. Lipsticks, for example, soften and dissolve slowly. Therefore, if you want to avoid unexpected expenses and not spoil your favourite products too quickly, it is better to find a safer place for them.

Medicines

The first aid kit is usually located in the bathroom. Again, for reasons of practicality, we believe that it is always better to keep medicines in this place. But this is not the case! Humidity and temperature fluctuations can affect medicines. This risks weakening their effectiveness or even making them harmful to your health. Always choose a cool and dry place.

Make-up brushes

It's a bad idea to keep make-up brushes in the bathroom. This is the best way for them to get covered with bacteria. The water vapour raises dirt and dust, which settle there almost immediately. And then, without warning, you transfer them to your skin.

