Uncontrolled hypertension is now under control. A new generation of antihypertensive drug zilebziran can normalize blood pressure for six months without additional therapy. A single injection of the drug from the American biopharmaceutical company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals effectively reduces blood pressure in mild to moderate hypertension for up to 6 months. A new approach to treating hypertension can save from sudden death in cardiovascular disease.

KARDIA-1: a new formula for hypertension

The KARDIA-1 clinical trial, which was presented at the latest scientific session of the American Heart Association, showed that quarterly or biannual doses of zilebziran can effectively and safely lower blood pressure in patients with uncontrolled hypertension.

"Based on these results, we conclude that zolpidem helps to improve treatment adherence, which in turn reduces cardiovascular risk in people with hypertension," said George Bakris, senior researcher, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Comprehensive Hypertension Therapy at the University of Chicago Medical School.

According to the professor, uncontrolled hypertension is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality. Despite the availability of effective antihypertensive drugs, 80% of patients with hypertension do not receive proper treatment.

Efficiency without serious side effects

Zilebesiran is an innovative RNAi drug that binds to the hepatic receptor, causing a decrease in angiotensinogen synthesis. The researchers studied the safety and efficacy of different doses of zilebesiran in patients with mild to moderate hypertension with systolic blood pressure of 135-160 mm Hg.

The study included 394 patients with an average baseline blood pressure of 142 mm Hg. The participants were divided into 4 groups, each of which received a different dose of zilebeniran: 150 mg, 300 mg or 600 mg once every 6 months or 300 mg once every 2 months or placebo.

The results showed a sustained reduction in serum angiotensinogen levels: from 88 to 98% during the 6-month follow-up period. The average reduction over this period was about 10 mm Hg at the three upper doses studied and about 14 mm Hg versus placebo.

Patients treated with zilebenziran were more likely to achieve a mean systolic blood pressure of more than 130 mm Hg at 6 months.

All study participants showed a consistent decrease in blood pressure both during the day and at night. The study identified 4 minor adverse reactions associated with increased blood pressure, mild hyperkalemia, and injection site reactions. The researchers also noted that no clinically significant changes in kidney or liver function were observed.

New opportunities and protection against cardiovascular risk

Experts are already calling the injectable drug that provides long-term blood pressure reduction a breakthrough. Sandra Thaler, MD, professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, notes that although some patients may not come back for subsequent doses, subcutaneous injection of the drug is possible at home.

Keith Ferdinand, MD, Professor of Clinical Medicine, adds: "If we can increase patients' adherence to treatment, we will increase the effectiveness of therapy and possibly protect the target organs from some damage."

Experts also note that hypertension affects every third adult in the world, and only 20% of people can control it with proper therapy.

"An increase in the number of patients effectively treated for hypertension could prevent 76 million deaths, 120 million strokes, 79 million heart attacks and 17 million cases of heart failure by 2050," emphasizes Anna Dominicak, MD, University of Glasgow.

The innovative RNAi drug zilebenziran can dramatically change the quality and lifestyle of people suffering from hypertension. The injection lasts for about six months, which allows you to lead an active lifestyle without constantly taking other medications. According to experts, the drug significantly reduces cardiovascular risks and has no dangerous side effects on related organs.