How a week-long fast changes our body and brain: research by scientists

In a recent scientific study about the benefits of fasting, researchers from different European countries came to some interesting conclusions. They studied 12 healthy people who did not eat for seven days, drinking only water.

Scientists were able to see what happens in our bodies when we refuse to eat. This is reported by Study Finds.

Using modern methods, scientists have detected changes in almost 3,000 proteins in the blood and found that in a few days, our body switches from using glucose as an energy source to consuming stored fat. This leads not only to an average weight loss of 12.5 kilograms but also causes many changes in various organs, showing the impact of fasting beyond just losing pounds.

A joint study by the Norwegian School of Sports Science and Queen Mary, University of London found that protein levels in the body undergo significant changes after just three days of fasting. This indicates a complex adaptation of the body to nutritional deficiencies, allowing scientists to speculate about potential health benefits that go beyond weight loss and also contribute to brain health. The findings provide a scientific foundation for the age-old practice of fasting, showing that its benefits are not just folklore, but have a basis in our biology.

By knowing the molecular processes that occur during fasting, researchers intend to develop treatments that reproduce these effects without the need to starve. This could create new opportunities for therapeutic interventions to help treat or control various health problems without the physical stress associated with restricting food intake.

Our body consists of many interconnected processes that are still being studied. Studies like this help us understand how our health can change as a result of eating habits such as fasting, and how these changes can affect our health in significant and yet subtle ways.

