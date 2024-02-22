BLOG

Daily video

It seems that Putin is planning to "conserve" another conflict next week to divert attention from Ukraine and sell his "hinterland people" at least some kind of victory before the elections.

A congress of so-called deputies of all levels is scheduled for February 28 in Transnistria. It is planned to adopt an appeal to Moscow to join the separatist region to the Russian Federation.

This event will take place the day before Putin's address to the Federal Assembly. The text may contain an intention to conduct another "annexation."

According to Moldovan media reports, a protest against the so-called economic pressure from the Republic of Moldova was recently organized in Tiraspol. Doesn't it remind you of anything?