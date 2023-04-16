The five best fantasy TV series: impossible to put down

UAportal has prepared a list of the five best fantasy series of 2018-2021, highlighting their IMDB ratings. They offer a unique and imaginative view of reality, making them an exciting and fascinating sight to behold.

Very strange things

IMDB rating: 8.7

Genre: Science Fiction, Horror, Drama

Country: USA; Duration: 3 seasons, 25 episodes; Year: 2016-2019

Producer: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

The series won 6 Emmy Awards, 1 SAG Award, and 1 Critics' Choice Award.

The action takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. When a boy goes missing, his friends and family set out to find him, encountering supernatural forces along the way.

Umbrella Academy

IMDB rating: 8.0

Genre: Superhero, Drama, Science Fiction

Country: USA; Duration: 2 seasons, 20 episodes; Year: 2019-2020

Producer: Steve Blackman

The series won 1 Emmy for Outstanding Musical Composition and 1 People's Choice Award.

"Umbrella Academy" is a superhero series about a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings who have unusual abilities. When their father dies, they must unite to save the world from the apocalypse.

Dark beginnings

IMDB rating: 7.9

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Drama

Country: Great Britain, USA; Duration: 2 seasons, 16 episodes

Year: 2019-2020

Producer: Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner

The series won 1 BAFTA TV Craft Award and 1 National Television Award.

Dark Beginnings is a fantasy series set in a parallel universe where people have animal companions called demons. The series tells about a young girl named Lira, who goes in search of the truth about her world and her own personality.

Lowe's Carnival

IMDB rating: 7.9

Genre: Fantasy, Mystery, Drama

Country: USA; Duration: 1 season, 8 episodes; Year: 2019

Producer: Travis Beacham, Rene Echevarria

Nominated for 1 Emmy Award for Outstanding Production Design

Carnival Law is a fantasy series set in a Victorian-inspired world where humans coexist with mythological creatures. When a series of murders occur on Carnival Row, a detective, and a runaway fairy team up to solve the case.

the witcher

IMDB rating: 8.2

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure, Action

Country: USA, Poland; Duration: 1 season, 8 episodes; Year: 2019

Producer: Lauren Schmidt Hissich

Nominated for 2 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

"The Witcher" is a fantasy TV series based on the book series of the same name. It follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who travels the world and finds himself embroiled in political and magical conflicts.

