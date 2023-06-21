In the world of fame and fortune, some celebrities have decided to break the silence surrounding mental health issues. They are bravely sharing their personal struggles with conditions such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder in an effort to combat the stigma that often accompanies these illnesses. Through their openness, they inspire and support millions of people who also face similar challenges.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried, a talented American actress, singer and former model, discovered she had anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) after finishing the movie "Mean Girls". Despite her agent's advice to keep the diagnosis in secret because of the possible damage to her reputation, Amanda chose a different path.

In one of her interviews, she expressed her desire for society to support children facing similar diseases. Her refusal to remain silent demonstrates her desire to create a more compassionate world.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, known as "The Rock," is not just a famous actor and wrestler. He has also become a mental health advocate. In his candid posts on Instagram, Johnson shares his journey to overcoming depression, emphasizing the importance of support and open dialogue.

He encourages other people facing similar issues to break the cycle of internalized pain by reaching out and speaking up. According to him, "the courage to talk to someone is your superpower."

Emma Stone

Emma Stone, a highly paid American actress, also decided to shed light on mental health issues. In an interview, she shared her experience of having her first panic attack at the tender age of seven.

Recalling that terrifying moment when she thought her friend's house was on fire, Emma emphasizes the importance of seeking help and discussing your emotional state without hesitation. Her vulnerability and honesty inspire others to seek support and foster a culture of open dialogue.

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey, a talented Canadian-American actor, comedian, and artist, carried the weight of depression for many years, often masking it with his well-known smile. Along with depression, Carrey has suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) since childhood.

His personal struggles intensified after personal life issues, culminating in the devastating loss of his beloved Catriona White. It was that exact moment when Kerry sought the help of a therapist to begin his journey to healing.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, an American actress, singer, and musician, bravely underwent treatment at a psychological care center for three months in 2010. Her struggle with depression and bipolar disorder continues to define her life.

In an interview with The Zane Lowe Show, she revealed that she has been battling depression and suicidal thoughts since she was seven years old. Demi's message of hope and resilience is a reminder that just as happiness can be fleeting, so can sadness. She encourages others not to lose hope and to fight for their success.

