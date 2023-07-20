Hollywood stars who slipped into poverty: lost all their wealth

When it comes to fame and fortune, earning good money is not always enough. A successful career in Hollywood requires more than just talent.

Many stars, despite their once famous status, eventually faced financial difficulties and troubles. UAportal has collected five stories of the financial downfall of stars.

Burt Reynolds

Burt Reynolds, one of the most successful and respected stars of the 1970s, had an impressive portfolio of more than a hundred projects. However, his wealth could not protect him from the challenges of old age.

Unfortunately, Reynolds faced financial problems due to failed investments and the decline of physical media. In 2014, he resorted to selling his personal belongings at auctions to make ends meet. The actor died in 2018.

Gary Busey

Texas native Gary Busey demanded stardom from Hollywood, but a tragic accident suddenly ended his career. After suffering a severe brain injury in a motorcycle accident, Busey faced challenges in his personal and professional life.

He struggled with behavioral issues and found it difficult to perform new roles. As a result, his financial situation deteriorated, forcing him to declare bankruptcy in 2012.

Steven Seagal

The famous action star Steven Seagal, known for his martial arts skills, made an unexpected turn in his career. Seagal decided to take on roles that showcased his aggressive nature, but he was trying to achieve success in other genres. Seagal's choice was driven by the need to avoid the unknown.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey, known for her role in the popular TV series Game of Thrones, went through a significant financial crisis due to a bitter divorce. After the divorce, Headey lost a significant portion of her fortune, leaving her with only tens of thousands of dollars. According to the court, she was left with less than $5,000.

