Zombies rise from the dead in these five movies: a selection

The horror genre continues to evolve, but zombies remain an eternal symbol. From slow walkers to speedy sprinters, these inanimate creatures have captivated audiences for decades. UAportal has prepared a list of five must-see zombie movies that were released between 2017 and 2021.

Train to Busan: Island

IMDB rating: 5.5/10

Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller

Country: South Korea; Duration: 1 hour 56 minutes; Year: 2020

Producer: James Wan, Gary Dauberman

Four years after a zombie virus outbreak in South Korea, ex-soldier Jung-Seok and his team go on a mission to recover a truck full of money. However, upon arriving at the quarantined peninsula, they discover a group of survivors fighting both zombies and ruthless humans.

Army of the Dead

IMDB rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Action, Crime, Horror

Country: USA; Duration: 2h 28min; Year: 2021

Producer: Deborah Snyder, Wesley Koller

Army of the Dead was nominated for Best Feature Film at the Sitges Film Festival and won the Audience Award for Best International Feature Film at the Fantasia International Film Festival.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries heads to the quarantine zone to pull off a heist. However, they soon discover that the city has been overrun by intelligent, organized zombies.

Cargo

IMDB rating: 6.3/10

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Country: Australia; Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes; Year: 2018

Producer: Christina Keaton, Samantha Jennings

"Cargo" won the Audience Award at the Adelaide Film Festival and the Australian Film Critics Circle Award for Best Actress (for lead actor Martin Freeman).

In a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, a man named Andy is forced to travel the Australian outback with his infant daughter in search of a safe haven before he turns into a zombie himself.

Shooting without brakes

IMDB rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Comedy, Horror

Country: Japan; Duration: 1 hour 36 minutes; Year: 2017

Producer: Koji Itihashi

Filming Without Brakes won numerous awards, including the Best Film Award at the 17th Fantasia International Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Brussels International Fantasy Film Festival.

A low-budget film crew filming a zombie movie in an abandoned warehouse unexpectedly encounters real zombies.

#Survive

IMDB rating: 6.2/10

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror

Country: South Korea; Duration: 1h 38 min; Year: 2020

Producer: Cho Eun Kook

"#Survive" won Best Actor (for star Yoo Ah In) and Best Visual Effects at the Buil Film Awards.

When an influx of zombies descends into the city, a young man named Pro Zhong Woo is forced to survive in his apartment while waiting for help.

