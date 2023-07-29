UAportal has prepared a fascinating report about the creepy genre that has been keeping moviegoers in suspense for years. We are talking about movies that tell about survival and escape from zombies.

"Nazi Overlord"

IMDB rating: 6.6

Genre: zombies, war, action movie

Country of production: USA

Duration: 1 hour 50 minutes

Year of production: 2018

Main producer: Paramount Pictures

During the Second World War, a group of American paratroopers is tasked with a dangerous mission behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day. Their task is to destroy a radio tower located on a church in a small French village. However, when they arrive in the village, they learn about the horrific Nazi experiments that unleashed a deadly army of zombies.

"Cargo"

IMDB rating: 6.3

Genre: zombie, drama, thriller

Country of production: Australia

Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes

Year of production: 2017

Main producer: Causeway Films

During a zombie outbreak in Australia, a father named Andy struggles to find a safe haven for his young daughter Rosie. After his wife is bitten by a zombie, Andy has only 48 hours before he suffers the same fate. In a desperate race against time, he sets out into the Australian desert in search of someone to take care of Rosie after his inevitable transformation.

"The Night Eats the World"

IMDB rating: 6.0

Genre: zombies, horror, drama

Country of production: France

Duration: 1 hour 33 minutes

Year of production: 2018

Main producer: Haut et Court

After a wild night out in a Parisian apartment, Sam wakes up the next morning to find the city devastated and overrun by zombies. Locked in his apartment, he must adapt to the new reality and find ways to survive in isolation. As the days turn into weeks and loneliness creeps in, Sam begins to wonder if he is the only survivor left.

"Day of the Dead: Bloodline"

IMDB rating: 3.4

Genre: zombies, horror, action movie

Country of production: Bulgaria

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Year of production: 2018

Lead producer: Hector Hernandez

In this re-imagining of George A. Romero's classic Day of the Dead, a medical student named Zoe fights to survive in a world overrun by zombies. The undead are evolving, becoming more intelligent and organized, and Zoe finds herself at the center of their attention because of her unique blood type.

"The Cured"

IMDB rating: 5.5

Genre: zombies, drama, sci-fi

Country of production: Ireland

Duration: 1 hour 35 minutes

Year of production: 2017

Main producer: Tilted Pictures

Senan, a young man who used to be a zombie, tries to reintegrate into society after his recovery. However, the cured face discrimination and fear from the uninfected population, leading to tension and unrest. As the line between the cured and the uninfected blurs, Senan is torn between his past as a mindless killer and his present struggle for acceptance and redemption.

