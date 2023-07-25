When it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, even the rich and famous can have problems. UAportal has prepared five interesting stories about the difficulties that famous mothers have faced during childbirth.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian faced serious complications during the birth of her son, Saint West. In an interview, she said that the placenta was small, which led to bleeding. Despite the star's wishes, doctors advised her to abandon future natural childbirth for her own safety.

Beyoncé

During her pregnancy with twins, the singer suffered from high blood pressure, toxemia, and preeclampsia. In addition, on the eve of the birth of the babies, Beyoncé weighed about 100 kg. In short, the birth was very difficult, and one child's heart stopped several times.

Madonna

While the singer's first pregnancy went smoothly, her second had many complications. At the age of 41, Madonna gave birth to her son Rocco, but the birth process was not easy and very dangerous. The artist went into premature labor, which led to a ruptured placenta and bleeding. In the end, the star's son was born through an emergency cesarean operation, during which doctors barely saved the mother's life.

Gwyneth Paltrow

After the birth of her daughter by cesarean section, Gwyneth did not share detailed details about the birth. However, it is known that doctors fought hard to save the lives of the mother and child. In an interview, the star said that, due to her previous difficult pregnancies, she does not plan to give birth again.

Serena Williams

Even for such a world-famous athlete as Serena Williams, childbirth was a difficult experience. Although her pregnancy and first delivery by cesarean section went well, complications arose later. Williams developed a pulmonary embolism, which required stitches. As a result, doctors warned the star about the risk of blood clots. However, she remained strong, fighting for her health and the life of her child.

