Imagine the pride of parents when their children not only follow in their footsteps, but also soar to unprecedented heights, attracting the attention of the whole world. Being born into a family of celebrities does not guarantee automatic success or recognition.

However, the people discussed in this article not only conquered the world but also surpassed their famous relatives. UAportal has prepared a list of celebrities who have eclipsed the fame of their parents.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, one of the most successful and beautiful women of our time, was born into a family of actors. Her parents, Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, were prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Angelina inherited her mother's stunning looks and her father's undeniable talent.

Video of the day

Read also: Five Hollywood stars who decided on liposuction

However, shortly after Angelina's birth, her parents divorced. Jon Voight became a great success, winning an Oscar and three Golden Globes, and Marcheline Bertrand moved to New York to focus on raising Angelina and her older brother James. Angelina Jolie realized her mother's unfulfilled dreams and reached incredible heights.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, a Hollywood star in her own right, comes from a talented family. Her parents, director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, have left their mark on the entertainment industry.

While her father worked on the TV series "Homicide: Life on the Street", her mother is known for her role in the movie "Meet the Parents", which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Gwyneth, however, has surpassed her relatives' achievements by winning a Golden Globe, an Oscar, and an Emmy.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, the daughter of the popular country musician Billy Cyrus, received help from her father in building her own career. Billy Cyrus played the role of her character's father in the popular TV series "Hannah Montana", which brought Miley to fame. In addition, Miley's mother, Tish Finley, played an important role in her success as a producer of the movie "The Last Song", which starred Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Read also: From Jolie to Rihanna: Five celebrities who got eyebrow tattoos

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson, known for her role in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" series, was born into a family of celebrities. Her mother, the talented actress Melanie Griffith, won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Emmy and an Oscar.

Melanie met her future husband, actor Don Johnson, when she was just 14 years old, and their love story led to two films and the birth of their daughter Dakota. While Melanie's career opportunities declined due to unsuccessful plastic surgery, her daughter managed to make a name for herself thanks to the success of the film adaptation of an erotic novel.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, known as Brad Pitt's first wife, is a daugther of John Aniston and Nancy Doe. Jennifer's mother started her career with the TV series "The Wild, Wild West" but soon turned her attention to the world of movies. On the other hand, Jennifer's father, John Aniston, can boast of such well-known series as "Mad Men" and "Gilmore Girls".

As a reminder, many actors and singers decide to undergo plastic surgery because it is often a necessity for them. We told you how 7 famous men corrected their appearance.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our telegram channel!