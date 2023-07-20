Celebrities who shaved their heads: fearless beauties

Some brave stars decided to go against the grain and opt for a completely shaved head. UAportl has prepared the stories of five famous personalities who were not afraid to adopt a bald look.

Britney Spears

In 2007, the American singer and dancer Britney Spears attracted considerable attention when she shaved her head. Struggling with postpartum depression and mental illness, she sought solace in this radical change.

It seemed to her a cathartic way to get rid of her problems and start from scratch. Although Britney wasn't initially concerned about her change of image, she eventually started wearing wigs until her hair grew back.

Demi Moore

American actress Demi Moore made headlines when she shaved her head for the lead role in the film G.I. Jane. This transformation helped her embody the image of a fearless soldier. The film became a cult favourite and marked an important milestone in Demi's career. Surprisingly, the ultra-short haircut complemented her delicate features very well.

Charlize Theron

The famous American actress and fashion model Charlize Theron said goodbye to her signature golden curls for the film Mad Max: Fury Road. She fell in love with the short-cropped look so much that she rarely grew her long hair after that. The short bob, pixie and undercut have become her favourite styles that effortlessly rejuvenate her appearance.

Cate Blanchett

Australian actress, producer, and director Cate Blanchett decided to turn her head for the film Paradise. She welcomed the experience with open arms, even ignoring her agent's advice to wear a hat. Later, Kate admitted that she loved the feeling of the wind blowing through her bald head. Her fearless approach left a lasting impression.

Natalie Portman

American actress, screenwriter, director and producer Natalie Portman demonstrated her versatility by shaving her head for the dark political thriller V for Vendetta. This powerful scene remains one of the most emotionally charged moments in cinema. Natalie easily proved that a woman can radiate femininity and charm even without full hair.

