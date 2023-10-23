The ominous signs of fate: three folk omens that are dangerous

Throughout history, Slavs attached great importance to the prophetic nature of various events, interpreting them as omens based on their knowledge and experience. Weather phenomena, animal behavior and even dreams - all of these formed the worldview of people who believed in the power of omens.

Birds flying into windows have long been considered significant. If a bird flies into an open window, it is perceived as a sign from deceased relatives. According to the belief, these birds carry the souls of the dead, trying to convey a message. However, if the bird flies in through the door, it may be a warning of imminent death in the family.

In addition, if the bird flies in through the window, it may mean a forthcoming change of residence and the arrival of relatives. If the crow sits on the windowsill or runs on it, it is considered a harbinger of possible financial losses.

Dogs have an amazing ability to predict negative events. It is noticed that they often bark and show anxiety before an earthquake. Pay attention when a dog barks, howls or persistently follows its owner - it may be trying to warn you of an impending trouble.

A bouncing animal indicates possible health problems. Prolonged howling and rolling on the floor may indicate serious changes in the life of the owner, and whining before an important event might mean that things may not go as planned.

A broken mirror is also of considerable importance. If the mirror has broken into many small shards, it is believed to portend deep family problems. It is customary to avoid looking into a broken mirror in order not to bring misfortune upon oneself. In addition, if the mirror falls by itself and breaks, it is perceived as a foretaste of impending trouble on the household.

