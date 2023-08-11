Living Barbie doll: five interesting facts about Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is a famous Hollywood actress who has captivated audiences with her talent and beauty. Many people know her for her roles in films such as Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad, but there are some intriguing facts about her personal life that might surprise you. Let's take a look at five little-known facts about Margot Robbie.

Firstly, at the age of 33, Margot Robbie has already made a remarkable career in Hollywood. With more than 30 films under her belt, including such well-known films as Amsterdam and Ocean's Eleven, she has proven her versatility and acting skills.

The actress does not follow a diet

Interestingly, Margot Robbie does not follow strict diets. In an interview with GQ magazine, she revealed her relaxed approach to food, admitting that she loves beer, fries and burgers. However, when the need arises, for example, for a bikini shoot, she switches to healthier food, chewing carrot sticks for several days. This shows her ability to find a balance between indulgence and discipline.

Video of the day

Margot Robbie "dumped" Prince Harry

Before Meghan Markle entered Prince Harry's life, there were rumours of a potential romance between Margot Robbie and the prince. Their paths crossed at a party hosted by a mutual friend, Sookie Waterhouse. However, Margot did not initially recognise Harry as a member of the royal family, which made him feel insulted. In an interview, she frankly admitted that she did not know he was a prince because he did not wear a crown.

Margot Robbie knows how to milk a cow

Growing up on a farm with her grandparents, Margot Robbie learned practical skills that may surprise many people. She learned how to milk a cow and chop firewood - experiences she now recalls fondly. Despite her rural upbringing, Margot has always cherished dreams of fame and success, which she has undoubtedly achieved.

In addition to her acting career, Margot Robbie is an advocate of an eco-friendly lifestyle. Having grown up with a deep awareness of the importance of water conservation, she understands the value of every drop. Margot actively practices waste sorting and fights against thoughtless energy consumption. She stopped using plastic bags a long time ago and now drives an electric car, reconciling her lifestyle with her concern for the environment.

Read also: Three Oscars, innovations and social issues: What importance Tom Cruise attached to cinema

The star deliberately gained extra pounds for her role in the film "I, Tonya"

In 2017, Margot Robbie took on the challenging role of figure skater Tonya Harding in the film I, Tonya. To accurately portray the character, she deliberately gained four kilograms and changed her appearance. Such dedication to her craft earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, although she eventually lost to Frances McDormand.

Margot got drunk before filming sex scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio

It may come as a surprise that Margot Robbie indulged in a few shots of tequila before filming her first sex scene with Leonardo DiCaprio. But Margot said that when she starred in her first sex scene with the actor, it was not without "Dutch courage".

Earlier, UAportal prepared an article about the rise of Robert John Downey Jr. in show business.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!