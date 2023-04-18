Thirst and pressure: how to understand that you consume too much salt and what it threatens

The daily norm of salt consumption is 1.5 grams. It is advisable not to exceed this norm and avoid flavor enhancers. But in most cases, we exceed the recommended amount of salt. What this threatens, read below.

Signs of excess salt in the body:

Thirst

The first and most obvious sign of excess salt is thirst. If you constantly want to drink and feel dry in your mouth, you may be eating too much salt, which causes a lack of fluid in the body.

Puffiness

Excess salt in the body causes swelling and bloating due to fluid retention in the body. This is especially felt in the morning.

Headache

Excess salt causes the blood vessels in the brain to dilate sharply, which causes a headache.

High blood pressure

Fluid retention due to excess salt causes an increase in the load on the heart, which worsens well-being and increases blood pressure.

Pain in the lower back

Excess salt causes kidney problems and increased protein in the urine, as well as sand and stones. If you feel pain in the kidneys, consult a doctor immediately.

You have regular stomach aches

Salt causes the reproduction of bacteria that contribute to the appearance of peptic ulcers. Therefore, if there is too much salt in your diet, you are at risk.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

