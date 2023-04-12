Green tea for weight loss: advice from doctors

People who regularly drink green tea lose weight quickly. UaPortal has prepared for you tips on how to drink green tea correctly without harming your health.

First, you need to choose the right tea. Nutritionists recommend paying attention to leaf types of tea, namely: green tea, oolong, white, and herbal teas based on chamomile and valerian.

Read also: Which coffee to drink, and which one should be avoided.

Green tea is an effective weight loss aid because it helps lower triglycerides, which are potentially dangerous fats. In addition, after training, green tea can be a great source of energy recovery.

Video of the day

Evening time is recommended to be spent on herbal teas made of chamomile and valerian, which contain compounds that can reduce the level of stress hormones that often interfere with weight loss.

To achieve the desired effect, scientists recommend drinking at least three cups of green tea a day, and for even more effective weight loss - five, but necessarily combining such a reception with physical exercises. Before introducing a larger amount of green tea into your diet, you should consult a doctor.

Ten useful properties of green tea:

Green tea contains 500 types of chemicals and 450 organic substances. It also contains vitamins C, K, PP, and B, as well as fluorine, copper, zinc, and manganese.

Improvement of digestion. If you follow a healthy diet, a green leafy drink really helps you lose weight. 100 ml. tea contains only 3-5 calories. In addition, it reduces appetite and speeds up metabolism. If you have stomach problems, drink tea only after meals. Restores capillaries. Green tea soothes and improves heart function. One of the components of tea - L-theanine - reduces the amount of the stress hormone. Removes excess fluid. Green tea has a mild diuretic effect, and if you mix it with milk, it will relieve leg swelling. Prevention of dangerous diseases. Green tea reduces the likelihood of Alzheimer's disease and the formation of tumors. Gives strength. Green tea is a healthy alternative to coffee. Lowers blood pressure. Not much, but green tea has properties to lower blood pressure. Supports the health of the oral cavity. Green tea can be an alternative to mouthwash. Cleans from impurities. Green tea is an antioxidant and cleanses the body of impurities and toxins that are actively accumulated during life. Improves skin condition. Green tea cleans pores and fights harmful bacteria, as well as soothes inflammation. Heals the hair. Green tea makes hair shiny and strong.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

We also advise you to read how to cook Easter eggs in wine.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!