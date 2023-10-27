Protective glass or film: which option to choose

Protecting electronic devices is very important. In this article, UAportal reviewed the features and characteristics of protective glass and film, and analyzed key elements such as durability, installation process, and affordability.

Durability

Protective film and glass are methods of protection widely used for electronic devices such as smartphones and tablets. The first parameter to consider is durability. Protective glass is known for its resistance to damage.

On the other hand, film is usually thinner and less durable, making it more prone to scratches. Therefore, if durability is a primary consideration, security glass will be the best choice.

Installation process

The second parameter to consider when comparing protective film and glass is the installation. The installation of safety glass can be more complicated as compared to the application of safety film.

Safety glass often requires precise alignment and careful application, while film is generally easier to align and apply evenly. If ease of installation is an important factor, protective film may be a more convenient option.

Transparency

One of the most important aspects when choosing between protective film and glass is transparency. A protective film is known for its overall transparency, which provides uninterrupted visibility of the display.

In contrast, protective glass can sometimes create slight glare or reflections, which can affect viewing quality. If the display is crucial, a film can provide a better user experience.

Touch sensitivity

In terms of touch sensitivity, there is a difference between a protective film and glass. The protective glass generally provides a smooth and sensitive touch, similar to the original screen.

However, some users may notice that the protective film reduces touch sensitivity or introduces a slight delay. If maintaining accurate touch sensitivity is important, protective glass may be the preferred option.

Accessibility

Finally, let's discuss affordability. A protective film is generally more affordable than glass, making it a budget-friendly option for those who want to protect their device.

Protective glass offers exceptional durability and premium features and tends to have a higher price tag. So if cost is a deciding factor, a protective film may be a more cost-effective choice.

