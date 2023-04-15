Baked potatoes with a crispy crust: cooking secrets

Baked potatoes seem like an easy dish, but not everyone gets them right: crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. UaPortal will share with you a recipe for baked potatoes that will definitely turn out great.

Ingredients:

- 1.5 kg of potatoes

- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

- 1 teaspoon of dry garlic

– 1 teaspoon of ground paprika

- ½ teaspoon of soda

- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

- 2-3 sprigs of thyme, salt to taste

Method of cooking:

Peel the potatoes and cut them into slices of approximately the same size. Place in water and cook for 3-4 minutes after boiling in salted water. Drain the water and let cool slightly.

Prepare the spicy oil: mix the oil with paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic. Pour this oil over potatoes, and sprinkle with thyme. Stir so that the potatoes are evenly coated with oil and spices.

Place the potato wedges in a single layer on a baking sheet. Send to the oven heated to 220 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Cook until golden.

