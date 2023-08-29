Mysterious beliefs about orchids: why a flower destroys a marriage

Flowers have long been associated with various signs and beliefs, and the orchid is no exception. However, this charming plant has gained a reputation for both good and bad.

First of all, it is important to understand that orchids are parasitic flowers that feed on other plants. This characteristic has led to its being called an "energy vampire".

Fatigue and a joyless life

If you feel constantly tired and lack joy in your life, you may want to pay attention to the houseplants in your home. Some experts advise against keeping orchids in the bedroom, as they are believed to exacerbate these feelings.

Orchids as "family destroyers"

Orchids have the ability to destroy family harmony. Although this claim may seem far-fetched, it has contributed to the plant's reputation as a potential threat to family unity.

Orchids and male energy

Interestingly, it is believed that if an orchid thrives in a man's home, it can influence his behaviour. Some argue that under the influence of this magical flower, men can become overly soft, pliable or even feminine.

Orchids and determined women

On the other hand, not all women are recommended to keep orchids at home. It is said that only those with a strong and determined nature can successfully cope with the energy dynamics associated with this plant.

Effects on health

Even from a scientific point of view, there are factors to consider. For example, orchid pollen is known to cause drowsiness, fatigue, allergies, and even headaches in some people.

