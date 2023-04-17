Why pour salt over your shoulder and knock on wood: superstitions in Ukrainian culture

UAportal has prepared an article about superstitions in Ukrainian culture that indicate good and bad luck. Superstitions and prohibitions play an important role in the formation of cultural identity and the preservation of cultural continuity.

Thrown salt

According to Ukrainian tradition, spilling salt is considered a bad omen. It is believed that spilled salt is a sign that a quarrel or dispute will happen soon. To ward off evil, you need to throw a pinch of salt over your left shoulder with your right hand.

Black cat

In Ukrainian culture, it is believed that a black cat running across the road brings bad luck. This superstition arose in ancient times when cats were considered helpers of witches. To avoid bad luck, you need to spit three times over your left shoulder and curse the cat.

Broken mirror

In Ukrainian culture, it is believed that a broken mirror brings seven years of bad luck. It is believed that a broken mirror can harm the soul. To avoid misfortune, you must immediately take all the broken pieces and bury them outside under the moonlight.

Knock on wood

Knocking on wood is a widely known superstition that is also common in Ukrainian culture. Knocking on a tree is believed to bring good luck and protect against misfortune.

An open umbrella

In Ukrainian culture, opening an umbrella in the house is considered a bad omen. It is believed that an open umbrella in the house can bring misfortune to the whole family. To avoid misfortune, the umbrella should be opened only outside.

Leaving the house

According to the Ukrainian tradition, when leaving the house, a person should look in the mirror to see himself once again. This practice is believed to help ward off negative energy or evil spirits that accompany a person outside the home.

