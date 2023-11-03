Why use polyurethane film for phones: advantages and disadvantages

UAportal has prepared the factors that should be considered when choosing a protective film for the phone screen. Learn all the pros and cons of polyurethane film for the phone.

Advantages of polyurethane film for the phone:

Enhanced protection

Polyurethane phone film offers enhanced protection, keeping your device safe from scratches, fingerprints and minor bumps.

Bubble-free application

Enjoy a smooth installation process with bubble-free application for a smooth and flawless appearance.

Clear visibility

Get clear and bright displays with excellent visibility, thanks to the high transparency and oleophobic coating of polyurethane phone film.

Disadvantages of polyurethane phone film:

Limited impact protection

Polyurethane phone film can have limited resistance to heavy impact, making it less suitable for harsh environments.

Periodic replacement

Regular replacement is necessary as polyurethane phone film can wear over time, which can affect its protective properties.

Installation Difficulties

For some people, aligning and properly applying the polyurethane film can be challenging. Professional help should be sought or alternative screen protection options should be utilized.

