Forget about mold and dirt: how to clean your washing machine properly

Keeping your washing machine clean and mold-free is crucial for optimal performance and fresh clothes. UAportal will tell you about effective tips and methods that will help protect your washing machine from dirt and mold.

1. Regularly clean the door rubber gasket and detergent compartment to prevent mold growth. Wipe these areas with a mixture of water and vinegar. After cleaning, dry the surfaces thoroughly to prevent moisture build-up.

2. Once a month, run a hot water cycle with vinegar or bleach to deep clean your washing machine. Fill the detergent compartment with 2 cups of vinegar or 1/2 cup of bleach and then run the normal cycle with hot water and no clothes. This process will help eliminate odors and disinfect the inside of the machine.

3. Use a toothbrush or small brush to clean hard-to-reach areas such as the crevices around the door and filter. Dirt and grime can build up in these areas, which can encourage mold growth. Gently wipe these areas with a mixture of water and laundry soap to remove any deposits.

4. Do not forget to clean the outside of the washing machine. Wipe the control panel, handles, and exterior surfaces with a damp cloth and mild detergent. This will help maintain the overall cleanliness and appearance of the machine.

5. To improve air circulation and reduce the possibility of mold or mildew, leave the door ajar after each wash. This practice also helps to eliminate musty odors.

