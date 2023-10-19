Forget about spiders in the house: how to get rid of unwanted guests

You can get spiders out of the house with the help of these easy tips. UAportal found out practical methods that will help you get rid of spiders and keep your home clean.

Keep order

To effectively get rid of spiders in your home, maintain cleanliness and order. Clean and dust regularly, paying special attention to corners, ceiling and dark places where spiders usually hide. Clean up food crumbs or liquid spills immediately to avoid attracting other insects that spiders feed on.

Seal cracks

Seal all cracks and openings in your home to prevent spiders from getting inside. Check for cracks around windows, doors, pipes and ventilation openings. Seal them with sealant or heavy tape to keep spiders and other pests out.

Remove debris

Remove exterior debris and landscaping materials that could serve as hiding places or nesting sites for spiders. Clean up leaves, firewood, or debris near the foundation of your home. Trim plants, shrubs and trees that touch or are close to your home to reduce spider cache sites.

Use pest repellents

Use natural spider repellents such as peppermint oil, vinegar or a mixture of water and essential oils. Spray these substances around doorways, windows and entrances to deter spiders. You can also place small bags of lavender, cedar shavings or cloves in areas where spiders appear.

Use traps

Think of using sticky traps or spider traps. Place these traps in corners, along baseboards, or near areas where spiders are active. It will help to safely remove trapped spiders without harming them or using chemicals.

