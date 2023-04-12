Bright as the sun: how to cook sea buckthorn paska for Easter
Bright-yellow cheese paste with sour cream will be a great addition to your festive table. UaPortal has prepared for you a simple recipe for cooking this delicacy.
Ingredients:
- sour milk cheese - 600 gr.
- sugar - 200 gr.
- vanillin - 10 gr.
- butter - 120 gr.
- sea buckthorn juice - 150 ml.
Method of cooking:
To prepare paska, you need to rub the cheese through a sieve and add sugar, vanilla sugar, softened butter, and sea buckthorn juice. Mix the mass with a mixer until a homogeneous consistency is obtained. Add dried apricots and mix.
Use a colander covered with two layers of cheesecloth to form a paste. Transfer the curd mass to a colander, cover it with cheesecloth on top, and place something heavy on it. Place the colander in a bowl so that the rest of the whey drains. Leave in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours or overnight, periodically pouring out the liquid from the bowl.
After that, transfer the curd mass to a cone-shaped form for the pasty, on the bottom of which put cheesecloth. Put in the refrigerator for a few hours so that the cheese takes the form of a paste.
Turn the finished paskha onto a plate and decorate it as desired.
