Bright as the sun: how to cook sea buckthorn paska for Easter

Bright-yellow cheese paste with sour cream will be a great addition to your festive table. UaPortal has prepared for you a simple recipe for cooking this delicacy.

Ingredients:

- sour milk cheese - 600 gr.

- sugar - 200 gr.

- vanillin - 10 gr.

- butter - 120 gr.

- sea buckthorn juice - 150 ml.

Method of cooking:

To prepare paska, you need to rub the cheese through a sieve and add sugar, vanilla sugar, softened butter, and sea buckthorn juice. Mix the mass with a mixer until a homogeneous consistency is obtained. Add dried apricots and mix.

Use a colander covered with two layers of cheesecloth to form a paste. Transfer the curd mass to a colander, cover it with cheesecloth on top, and place something heavy on it. Place the colander in a bowl so that the rest of the whey drains. Leave in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours or overnight, periodically pouring out the liquid from the bowl.

After that, transfer the curd mass to a cone-shaped form for the pasty, on the bottom of which put cheesecloth. Put in the refrigerator for a few hours so that the cheese takes the form of a paste.

Turn the finished paskha onto a plate and decorate it as desired.

