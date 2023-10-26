Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor

Xiaomi enthusiasts, get ready for some exciting news! Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Redmi 13C 5G smartphone, taking the Redmi series to a new level of connectivity and performance.

Key features

The Redmi 13C 5G, identified by model numbers 23124RN87C (China), 23124RN87G (global market) and 23124RN87I (India), is set to revolutionize the mid-range smartphone market.

At the heart of this powerful device is the new MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor, which debuted earlier this summer. With a superior maximum core clock speed of 2.95 GHz and Mali-G77 MC9 graphics, this chipset promises to deliver exceptional performance for a flawless user experience.

Capture the world in high resolution

Photography enthusiasts will be happy to know that the Redmi 13C 5G boasts a stunning 50-megapixel camera, ensuring that every moment can be captured in the finest detail.

Whether you're shooting captivating landscapes or stunning portraits, this smartphone can handle any task.

Modern convenience with USB-C

Xiaomi continues to embrace modern technology by including a USB-C charging port. Say goodbye to the hassle of figuring out how to properly plug in your charger; USB-C offers the convenience of reversible connectivity.

Software Perfection

The Redmi 13C 5G runs MIUI 14, Xiaomi's customized Android shell based on Android 14. This means you'll have access to the latest features and enhancements, ensuring a seamless and feature-rich user experience.

Release Date

While Xiaomi has not officially announced the launch date of the Redmi 13C 5G, sources suggest that it might be unveiled alongside the Redmi 13C 4G. Stay tuned for updates as the launch is expected later this month or early next month.

