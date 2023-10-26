A look into the future of smartphones: what's new in Meizu 20 Classic

In the world of cutting edge technology, innovation never sleeps. After the successful launch of the Meizu 20, Meizu 20 Pro and Meizu 20 Infinity earlier this year, the Chinese tech giant is back with a new wonder - the Meizu 20 Classic.

Stunning display and performance

The Meizu 20 Classic boasts a sleek and modern design, available in white, gray and green colors. The device showcases the brand's new logo on the back, a symbol of the company's evolution. But what really sets this smartphone apart is its display.

Featuring a 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness, the Meizu 20 Classic delivers a visual delight like no other. Every detail is crystal clear and the buttery-smooth transitions on the screen create an exceptional user experience.

The Meizu 20 Classic is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. This delivers blazing fast performance and multitasking that exceeds smartphone expectations. With UFS 4.0 storage technology, 256GB and 512GB variants are available.

The smartphone also supports dual nano SIM cards and features an under-screen fingerprint scanner for security. A USB Type-C charging port, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS (L1 + L5) and NFC will fulfill all your communication needs. A 4700mAh battery with 67W fast charging will keep you going all day long.

Capture the moment with four cameras

When it comes to photography, the Meizu 20 Classic doesn't disappoint. It features a versatile set of cameras including a 50MP triple main camera with OIS, a 16MP lens and a 5MP sensor. The 32MP front camera ensures that you always look your best during selfies and video calls.

While the Meizu 20 Classic offers a lot of cool features, it stays true to its core purpose: to create stunning photos and videos by accurately capturing every moment.

Affordability and price

The Meizu 20 Classic has already debuted in the Chinese market with a starting price starting at $423 USD.

