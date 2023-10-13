UAportal examines the characteristics of deceitful people. By understanding these traits, you can learn to recognize and protect yourself from their manipulative behavior.

Deceitful people often exhibit consistent patterns of behavior that can serve as red flags that indicate their true intentions. One of their inherent traits is the tendency to avoid answering direct questions. This ploy helps them maintain a false facade and avoid revealing their true motives.

Another sign of deceitful behavior is the habit of constantly shifting blame to others. Deceitful people rarely take responsibility for their actions and often manipulate the situation to make others look guilty.

Read also: How to quickly recognize a lie: five simple tips

Deceitful people often demonstrate a lack of empathy and disregard for the feelings and needs of others. Lack of empathy allows them to deceive others without feeling guilty or taking into account other people's emotions.

Inconsistencies in their stories and statements are another sign of deceitful people. They can often change their version of events or provide contradictory information, which makes it difficult to establish the truth.

And the last characteristic often found in deceitful people is their ability to manipulate and charm others. They use their charm to distract others from their deceptive intentions and create a favorable image of themselves.

To recap, we told you how to reveal the true nature of your interlocutor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!