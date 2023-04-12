It will grow big and sweet: how to plant strawberries correctly

Do you want to grow delicious strawberries right in your own plot, but don't know where to start? UaPortal has prepared some tips on how to plant strawberries correctly.

First of all, it is recommended to plant strawberry seedlings in early spring - this will give the plants enough time to develop. Choose high-quality seedlings and pay attention to their appearance: the root neck of the plant should be about 6 mm in diameter, and the seedling should have about 5 leaves. If the roots are dry, you can keep them in a container with water for 20-40 minutes and add a growth stimulator to them.

Before planting, seedlings should be kept in an open box in the shade. To prepare a plot for strawberries, you need to destroy weeds and last year's plant residues, level with a rake and choose black earth with the addition of ash. Peat is not suitable for planting strawberries, and acidic soil should also be avoided.

Strawberry seedlings are planted in holes, located at a distance of 30 cm from each other, with a depth of 7–10 cm. Half a liter of water is poured into each hole before planting the plants. It is necessary to carefully straighten the roots and carefully sprinkle the plants with earth, without deepening their apical buds. It is important not to deeply bury the plants in the soil. There is no difference in which soil to plant strawberries in - dry or wet.

After planting, water the seedlings if you don't do it beforehand. It is forbidden to plant strawberries after nightshade crops, but the place where cereals grew is ideal.

Regularly weed the beds so that weeds do not reduce your harvest.

