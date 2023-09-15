Is it harmful to use gel polish: advantages and disadvantages of this coating

Gel polish has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its durable and glossy finish. UAportal reports on its advantages and disadvantages to help you understand whether it is worth using.

Advantages of gel polish

Long-lasting coating

A gel polish manicure remains intact for a long period. This is especially beneficial for those who lead an active lifestyle and do not have enough time for frequent nail care.

Fast drying time

The gel polish dries quickly under UV or LED lamps, saving time and allowing you to get on with your day without worrying about smudging or chipping.

Perfect look

Gel polish has a glossy finish that gives your nails a professional and polished look. In addition, colours and designs can be changed every time.

Disadvantages of gel polish

Nails can become weaker

The process of removing nail polish often involves soaking your nails in acetone, which can weaken and dehydrate them over time.

Removal technique

Improper application or removal techniques can lead to nail damage, such as peeling or splitting.

Potential health hazards

The use of UV or LED lamps during the application process exposes the skin to ultraviolet light, which can increase the risk of skin damage and premature aging.

