Spring warmth and rain: weather forecast in Kyiv for March 22
UAportal has prepared a detailed weather forecast in Kyiv for March 22. It is based on data provided by weather.com.
The minimum air temperature is expected to be +7, and the maximum temperature will reach +10 with a feeling of +7. Wind speed is estimated at 2.5 m/s from the northwest.
The humidity level is predicted to be only 69%. Dense clouds are expected in Kyiv, which will bring cooler temperatures for most of the day, with possible precipitation.
The sunrise time is 5:57 a.m., and the sunset time is 6:12 pm. If possible, you should take advantage of the daylight hours.
