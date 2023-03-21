Spring warmth and rain: weather forecast in Kyiv for March 22

UAportal has prepared a detailed weather forecast in Kyiv for March 22. It is based on data provided by weather.com.

The minimum air temperature is expected to be +7, and the maximum temperature will reach +10 with a feeling of +7. Wind speed is estimated at 2.5 m/s from the northwest.

The humidity level is predicted to be only 69%. Dense clouds are expected in Kyiv, which will bring cooler temperatures for most of the day, with possible precipitation.

The sunrise time is 5:57 a.m., and the sunset time is 6:12 pm. If possible, you should take advantage of the daylight hours.

Video of the day

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!