Lost his fame for acting: five facts about Jared Leto

Jared Leto is an actor around whom there are many rumors and scandals, having distinguished himself with great success in the film "American Psycho". UAportal told about Leto's biography, collecting five unexpected facts.

Early success of Jared Leto

Jared Leto's career began with great success when he appeared in such famous movies as "The Thin Red Line", "Fight Club". In 2000, Leto truly made a name for himself by playing great roles in American Psycho and Requiem for a Dream. The latter movie, in particular, played a crucial role in Leto's career, as he began working in a new method of acting, significantly changing his appearance to portray a drug addict. The critical acclaim for "Requiem for a Dream" reinforced Leto's belief in the effectiveness of this acting style.

Some movies reinforced the worst traits of the actor's performance

Unfortunately, Leto's further acting choices and his participation in unsuccessful movies perpetuated his worst tendencies. After winning an Oscar for "Dallas Buyers Club," Leto took on the role of the Joker in 2016's "Suicide Squad," which initially delighted fans. However, despite his methodical approach and claims of his deep devotion to the character, the movie failed to showcase the fruits of his labor. "Suicide Squad" received negative reviews, and Leto's portrayal of the Joker was considered the weakest in the film.

The charge against Leto

On top of a string of poor performances in films like "Suicide Squad," "House of Gucci" and "Morbius," Leto's star began to fade due to disturbing allegations. Various accusations were made against the actor, including that he was dating young stars.

One of the most high-profile incidents involved actor Dylan Sprouse accusing Leto of lewd behavior online, claiming that Leto was engaging in inappropriate relationships with individuals between the ages of 18 and 25. Even Suicide Squad director James Gunn responded to the allegations, suggesting that Leto had a habit of socializing with girls under 18 in real life.

He created a musical group

With career troubles on the background, Leto made a marked change in his direction. He and his brother founded the band Thirty Seconds to Mars in 1998. However, as acting opportunities continued to come in, Leto realized that he couldn't "sit on two chairs." While being grateful for the role, he still turned down new opportunities, putting his energies into the music group.

His fans broke his nose once

During a concert with the band Thirty Seconds to Mars in 2007, Leto's loyal fans inadvertently caused a debauch. In a moment of pure emotional upheaval, the crowd broke through security barriers and lunged at Leto while he was on stage. The resulting scramble left Leto with a broken nose, a leg injury, and numerous cuts and bruises. Despite this, Leto showed resilience, perseverance and completed the performance to the end, considering it one of his best performances.

