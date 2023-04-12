No worse harvest: how to grow zucchini in pots

Zucchini can be grown on the balcony: UaPortal has prepared for you two methods of growing these vegetables at home.

The first way:

Take 19-liter bottles with a wide necks.

Make holes on both sides of the bottle.

Use a soldering iron to make holes for excess water to escape.

Fill the bottle with soil.

Install drip irrigation.

After a month, the seedlings will grow and begin to bloom.

Zucchini can be harvested on the 50th day after planting.

The second way:

There is another way to grow zucchini at home in pots. For this, it is necessary to choose self-pollinated varieties of zucchini. You can take a five-liter pot if you want small fruits or take pots with a volume of 10-15 liters to get larger fruits. Drainage must be made at the bottom of the pots.

Zucchini seeds should be moistened with water before planting: put them on a wet napkin moistened with settled water. In 2-3 days, the seed will sprout and it can be planted. Fill the pots with loose fertile soil (2 parts humus and 1 part sand). Plant the seeds. Water well.

Watch a video with a detailed description of growing zucchini at home.

