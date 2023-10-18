Your toilet bowl will shine as new: how to remove dirt and grime with natural ingredients

UAportal has prepared a material about how to clean the toilet with home ingredients and methods. Discover effective results without the use of any aggressive chemicals.

Try baking soda and vinegar

To clean your toilet with home remedies, mix baking soda and vinegar in a bowl until it forms a paste-like consistency. Apply the paste to the inside of the toilet bowl to completely cover stains and plaque. Leave it like this for 15-20 minutes and then scrub with a toilet bowl brush.

Take advantage of boric acid and lemon juice

For an alternative homemade toilet cleaner, mix boric acid and lemon juice in a bowl to form a paste-like paste. Apply the paste to the inside of the toilet bowl, concentrating on stains and dirt. Leave it on for 30 minutes, scrub the toilet bowl with a toilet brush, and then rinse.

Spray white vinegar

To clean your toilet bowl naturally, mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the toilet bowl, paying special attention to dirt and plaque. Leave it on for 30 minutes, scrub with a toilet bowl brush, and then rinse.

Make a paste of peroxide and baking soda

For difficult stains or stubborn dirt, create a homemade toilet cleaner by combining hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. Mix 1/2 cup of each to form a paste. Apply the paste to the soiled areas, leave it on for an hour or overnight, rub and rinse.

Make homemade toilet cleaner tablets

Mix 1 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup citric acid and 1 tablespoon of laundry soap. Put the mixture in an ice mold, let it freeze in the freezer for 24 hours, and then drop the tablet into the toilet bowl. Wait for it to sizzle, scrub the toilet bowl and flush.

