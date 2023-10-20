Your smile will shine: how to whiten your teeth at home

Do you want to achieve a bright smile at home? UAportal will tell you about effective methods and tips for whitening teeth. Learn about natural means of whitening, such as brushing teeth with baking soda and hydrogen peroxide.

Baking soda

One of the effective tips for whitening teeth at home is using baking soda. This common household ingredient has natural whitening properties that can help remove surface stains on your teeth.

For doing that, make a paste by mixing a small amount of baking soda with water and then apply it to your teeth using a toothbrush. Remember to brush your teeth gently and rinse your mouth thoroughly after application. Limit the use of this method to once a week to avoid damaging tooth enamel.

Hydrogen Peroxide

Another effective method of home teeth whitening is using of hydrogen peroxide. This remedy can effectively whiten your teeth.

For the safety's sake, mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and water and rinse the solution in your mouth for 1 minute. After that, spit it out and rinse your mouth thoroughly with water. Remember that hydrogen peroxide should be used with caution as it can cause irritation.

Activated charcoal

Activated charcoal, a popular natural remedy, can also help whiten your teeth. This product has the ability to absorb plaque and stains on your teeth, resulting in a brighter smile.

To use it, wet your toothbrush and dip it into an activated charcoal powder. Gently brush your teeth with the charcoal for a few minutes and then rinse your mouth thoroughly. Limit the use of this method to once or twice a week for optimal results.

Maintaining Hygiene

Maintaining consistent oral hygiene is crucial to keeping your teeth white. Brush your teeth at least twice a day using a whitening toothpaste that contains fluoride.

Also, floss every day to remove plaque and food particles from between your teeth. Regular visits to the dentist for professional cleanings and polishing can contribute to a bright smile.

