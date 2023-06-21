Peony care after flowering: how to prune correctly and avoid mistakes

Peonies are beautiful flowering plants that require proper pruning after blooming to ensure their health and abundant flowers. However, many gardeners unknowingly make mistakes when pruning peonies, which can lead to disappointing results next year. UAportal has prepared recommendations on the correct peony pruning technique and how to avoid common mistakes.

Choosing the right time

Experienced gardeners understand the importance of timing when it comes to pruning peonies. It is very important not to rush into pruning immediately after the flowers have wilted. Instead, wait about 3-4 weeks after the flowers have fallen off and the stems begin to droop to the ground.

This usually happens in early or mid-July. By waiting, you will give the plant the opportunity to absorb nutrients and form new fruit buds, setting the base for a spectacular picture next year.

The dangers of pruning in haste

Pruning too early reduces peony's ability to resume its growth through photosynthesis. This can weaken the plant and lead to poor flowering. It is important to be patient and resist the temptation to prune prematurely.

Post blooming care

Pruning is only one aspect of peony care after flowering. Before pruning, take your time to remove the faded flowers from the garden and ensure that the soil is watered enough.

Fertilizing with compost or manure can also provide much-needed nutrient supplementation. Neglecting these measures can prevent the growth of new peony buds, which will jeopardize its future blooms.

Pruning technique

When it comes to pruning a peony, it is important to consider the age and type of plant. For optimal results, herbaceous peonies should be pruned before they reach 10 years of age. For these varieties, cut them almost completely, leaving only 2-3 cm of stems above ground level.

Tree peonies require a different approach. These varieties should be pruned selectively, removing dead or diseased wood and keeping healthy branches, as well as cutting off flower buds two buds below the faded flower.

