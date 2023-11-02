Comfortable and practical: top 5 basic things to buy for winter

UAportal has prepared the top five things that will be useful in the cold season. Find out the best winter basics that will help you stay stylish during the next cooler months.

Daily video

Scarves

Scarves are a must-have winter accessory to keep you warm and add style to your outfits. Choosing thick and soft materials such as wool or cashmere ensures maximum comfort. With a wide range of colors and patterns to choose from, scarves can be a fashion accessory for the winter season.

Gloves

These are essential for protecting your hands from the harsh winter cold. Choosing gloves made of insulating materials such as wool or leather provides the necessary insulation. It is important to look for gloves with a lining that will keep your hands warm and comfortable during the winter months.

Read also: Three simple remedies that will save even the dirtiest white socks

Hats

Hats are a practical and stylish way to keep your head warm on cold winter days. With styles ranging from slouchy hats to hats with pompoms, everyone can find a hat that complements their personal style. Choosing a model made of materials such as wool or fleece ensures maximum warmth and comfort.

Sweaters with turtleneck

Turtleneck sweaters are a winter closet staple, offering both warmth and sophistication. Available in different styles such as fitted or voluminous, these sweaters can complement different body shapes and individual styles.

Winter boots

Waterproof and insulated boots keep your feet warm and dry. It is important to choose shoes with good traction on the sole to prevent slipping on icy surfaces. Whether it's booties, knee-high boots or snow boots, investing in a stylish and practical pair will keep your feet cozy and protected throughout the winter season.

Previously, we wrote about how to wash jeans to get oil stains out using two cheap remedies.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !