Wooden furniture care

Instead of buying expensive polishing products, you should use oil to create a natural wood shine. Mix equal parts of olive oil and vinegar in a bowl. These ingredients work together to clean and care for the wood.

Dampen a soft cloth in the mixture and gently rub the furniture in circular motions. The oil will penetrate the wood, giving it a natural shine and leaving a beautiful, polished surface.

Removing sticky plaque

If you need to remove stubborn sticky residue from price tags or labels, you can try oil. Apply a small amount of vegetable oil to the sticky area. Wait a few minutes to allow the oil to penetrate the residue.

Then gently rub the area with a cloth or a sponge to remove the residue. With the oil acting as a natural adhesive remover, the process will be quick and hassle-free.

Aromatherapy

Mix a few drops of your favorite essential oil, such as lavender or eucalyptus, with another oil, such as almond or grapeseed oil. Take a clean cloth or tissue and apply a few drops of the oil mixture to it.

Twist or fold the cloth to create a sachet or mini diffuser. Put it in a drawer, closet or carry it with you to enjoy the pleasant scent throughout the day.

