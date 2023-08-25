Learning how to recognise people: effective tips to help you make friends

We meet a lot of people along the thorny path of life. However, not all of them are sincere and friendly. Sometimes, a mask of kindness and goodness can hide an evil person. UAportal has prepared three tips that will help you reveal the true nature of the interlocutor.

Observe actions and behaviour

Pay attention to how a person treats others, solves difficult situations and behaves in different social interactions. This will give you valuable information about their character. Remember that actions often speak louder than words,

Engage in meaningful conversations

Ask open-ended questions that encourage people to share their thoughts, values and beliefs. This will help you gain insight into the person's goals, interests and lifestyle.

Pay attention to body language

If a person can fully control their speech, then they will not be able to do so with the body, which will not deceive you. Observe facial expressions, gestures and manners during your conversations, as they can reveal emotions, comfort level and the truthfulness of the person you are talking to. For example, crossed arms may indicate a defensive stance, while open and relaxed movements indicate honesty and openness.

