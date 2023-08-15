Cleaning an apartment without chemicals: what alternative to replace it with

UAportal has prepared three life hacks for cleaning an apartment without using aggressive chemicals. These tips will not only help you keep your living space clean and fresh, but also contribute to the health of your body.

By using simple ingredients that are available in the kitchen, you can achieve effective cleaning results while minimising the impact of chemicals.

Use vinegar and baking soda

Vinegar and baking soda are versatile and effective alternative cleaning products. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle to create a solution that can be used to clean countertops, windows and mirrors. For more stubborn stains or dirt, you can sprinkle baking soda over the surface, then spray the vinegar solution and gently scrub with a sponge or cloth.

Video of the day

Read also: How to get rid of bad smells after vacuuming carpets

Use lemon

Lemons are great not only for adding flavour to dishes, but also for cleaning. By cutting a lemon in half, you can use it to clean surfaces such as chopping boards, sinks and hobs. The natural acidity of lemons helps to remove stains and disinfect. Another option is to mix lemon juice with water to create a refreshing and effective all-purpose cleaner.

Build your own air freshener

Commercial air fresheners often contain harmful chemicals. Instead, you can make a natural alternative by mixing water, a few drops of your favourite essential oil, and a teaspoon of baking soda in a spray bottle. Shake the mixture well and spray it throughout the apartment to eliminate unpleasant odours and create a fresh atmosphere.

As a reminder, we told you about a Chinese life hack that will help you easily get rid of dust in your apartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!