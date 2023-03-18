Creativity will take over these three zodiac signs next week

UAportal has prepared a horoscope on creativity and inspiration for the week of 20-26 March. Three zodiac signs should pay attention to different areas of life.

Virgo

The stars say that this week is a great time to focus on the details. With Mercury in Virgo, your attention to detail will increase, helping you to stay organised and productive. This could be the perfect time to check on important papers or documents you've been working on lately.

Aquarius

Uranus, the planet of unexpected change, is now in your sign of Aquarius. This placement gives you access to innovative ideas that will help you change what's not working in your life. Higher levels of creativity and curiosity will help you explore new opportunities for growth and renewal. Don't be afraid to use your unique talents during this period!

Pisces

Neptune, the planet associated with intuition and dreams, is now in your sign of Pisces. This position provides an additional source of inspiration that can help you tap into deeper levels of creativity and better connect with others through music or art. Focus on understanding yourself better by using meditation or journaling as tools for self-expression.

